Ark Trading 8.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. One Ark coin can now be bought for $1.85 or 0.00002869 BTC on major exchanges. Ark has a market cap of $246.51 million and $7.87 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ark has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00007525 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,160,086 coins and its circulating supply is 133,039,189 coins. The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official website is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

