Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.43 EPS

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($1.43), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ARDS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.85. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,936. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $8.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.06. The company has a market capitalization of $34.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.12.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARDS. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Aridis Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on Aridis Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs, to treat life-threatening infections. Its products include AR-301, AR-101, AR-501, AR-712, AR-701, AR-401, AR-105 and AR-201. The company was founded by Eric J.

