Arianee Price Tops $1.44 (ARIA20)

Arianee (CURRENCY:ARIA20) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 10th. One Arianee coin can now be bought for $1.44 or 0.00002239 BTC on exchanges. Arianee has a market cap of $37.16 million and $128,668.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Arianee has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00071372 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.74 or 0.00072768 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.90 or 0.00097937 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,631.80 or 1.00630239 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,551.91 or 0.07087219 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00020113 BTC.

About Arianee

Arianee launched on May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,844,281 coins. The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee . Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol. Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization. “

