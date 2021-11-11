Argus Lowers Harsco (NYSE:HSC) to Hold

Argus lowered shares of Harsco (NYSE:HSC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

HSC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Harsco from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NYSE:HSC opened at $15.09 on Monday. Harsco has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 83.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.15.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Harsco had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 8.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Harsco will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Harsco news, CFO Anshooman Aga bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.63 per share, with a total value of $27,260.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Stanton bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 48,112.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,315 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,337,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,676,000 after acquiring an additional 372,699 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,838,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,657,000 after acquiring an additional 284,344 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,734,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,356,000 after acquiring an additional 265,714 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

