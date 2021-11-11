ArGo Price Hits $0.25 on Major Exchanges (ARGO)

ArGo (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. ArGo has a total market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $47,240.00 worth of ArGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ArGo coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000395 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ArGo has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ArGo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00052942 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.19 or 0.00221848 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00011222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.27 or 0.00091820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ArGo Coin Profile

ARGO is a coin. ArGo’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGo’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

According to CryptoCompare, “ArGo is a web app deployment and hosting platform that is built on blockchain technology on the Arweave Permaweb, which is a decentralized cloud platform. The app was built with the vision of true permanence on the internet without any censorship. Websites and apps that are deployed on ArGo also liberate users from recurring costs of server hosting, security, and database usage charges. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the ArGo Platform ($ARGO) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the ArGo Platform, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on the ArGo Platform and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform. “

ArGo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ArGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.