Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Shares Sold by Snow Capital Management LP

Snow Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 90.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,738 shares during the quarter. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in Argo Group International were worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARGO. Port Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 88.2% during the first quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 520,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,205,000 after purchasing an additional 243,986 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 10.2% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,485,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,991,000 after purchasing an additional 137,443 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 49.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 394,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,463,000 after purchasing an additional 129,970 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 12.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,015,000 after purchasing an additional 82,516 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,212,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,488,000 after purchasing an additional 70,549 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARGO opened at $60.86 on Thursday. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $38.96 and a 1 year high of $61.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.87.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.98. Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARGO shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Argo Group International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Argo Group International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.85.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

