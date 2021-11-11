Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) Trading Down 0.8%

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) shares were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $47.61 and last traded at $47.61. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.99.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.10.

About Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY)

Arcadis NV operates as a design and consultancy firm that provides consultancy, design, engineering and management services. It focuses its services on buildings, environment, infrastructure, and water business lines. The firm operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe and Middle East; Asia Pacific; and CallisonRTKL.

