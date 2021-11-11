AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Upgraded to Buy by HC Wainwright

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) was upgraded by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $4.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.68% from the stock’s current price.

AQB has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

AQB stock opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $267.06 million, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.06. AquaBounty Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 75.44 and a current ratio of 75.90.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,764.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AquaBounty Technologies will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 175.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,767,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,194,000 after buying an additional 2,398,677 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 3,153.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 853,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after buying an additional 827,129 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 90.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 946,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after buying an additional 448,123 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies in the first quarter worth $2,582,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 207.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 338,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 228,269 shares during the period. 55.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

