AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 38,566 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,104 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 38,566 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTGR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,995 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 523.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 9.0% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 19,316 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTGR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BWS Financial downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NTGR opened at $27.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.73. NETGEAR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.97 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

NETGEAR announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 27th that permits the company to buyback 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the communications equipment provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $85,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total transaction of $901,082.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,336. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

