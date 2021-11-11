AQR Capital Management LLC Has $3 Million Stock Holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,480 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 5,933 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 203.7% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,151 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $167,153.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $56,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,814. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PDCE shares. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Johnson Rice cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.78.

PDC Energy stock opened at $56.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 137.83 and a beta of 3.23. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $59.00.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 25.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.07%.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

