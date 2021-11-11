AQR Capital Management LLC Has $2.82 Million Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 62.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 112,674 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of National Instruments worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in National Instruments by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,932,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,510,000 after acquiring an additional 113,902 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,382,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,994,000 after purchasing an additional 282,077 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,882,000 after purchasing an additional 780,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,257,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,457,000 after purchasing an additional 186,544 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in National Instruments by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,697,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,791,000 after buying an additional 12,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

NATI opened at $43.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 109.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. National Instruments Co. has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $47.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.66.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. National Instruments had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $367.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.01%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 26th.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

