AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,513 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 5,519.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $80.26 on Thursday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $37.38 and a one year high of $84.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.38, a PEG ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $131.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.43.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 112,072 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Saturday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $7,068,381.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 17,106 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $996,253.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,456,544.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 339,676 shares of company stock worth $22,394,921 in the last three months. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

