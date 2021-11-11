AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,068 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 32,296 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of NuVasive worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in NuVasive by 422.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,564 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in NuVasive by 2.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,635 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the second quarter worth about $296,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the second quarter worth about $13,799,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 19.3% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 38,874 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NUVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on NuVasive from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist dropped their target price on NuVasive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on NuVasive from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities decreased their price target on NuVasive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on NuVasive from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuVasive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

Shares of NUVA stock opened at $55.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.04. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.45 and a 52 week high of $72.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,800.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.20.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical device company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NuVasive Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.