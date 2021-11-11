Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Shares Down 4.7% After Earnings Miss

Shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) dropped 4.7% on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $21.50 and last traded at $21.73. Approximately 6,398 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 208,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.80.

The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.06).

AMTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a report on Monday, October 18th.

In related news, CFO Shawn Cross sold 9,700 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $292,164.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,036. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Helen Susan Kim sold 14,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $424,140.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,571 shares of company stock valued at $740,562 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 5,390.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 2,841.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.33. The company has a market cap of $833.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 0.28.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

