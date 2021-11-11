Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Posts Earnings Results

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTI traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.06. 16,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,134. Applied Molecular Transport has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $78.22. The company has a market cap of $847.66 million, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.33.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMTI shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

In other Applied Molecular Transport news, CFO Shawn Cross sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $292,164.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,036. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Helen Susan Kim sold 14,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $424,140.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,571 shares of company stock worth $740,562 in the last quarter. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Applied Molecular Transport stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Applied Molecular Transport were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Molecular Transport

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

