Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Posts Earnings Results

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMTI traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.06. 16,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,134. Applied Molecular Transport has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $78.22. The company has a market cap of $847.66 million, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.33.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMTI shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Applied Molecular Transport stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Applied Molecular Transport were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.
About Applied Molecular Transport
Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.
