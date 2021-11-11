Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Truist Securities

Truist Securities upgraded shares of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $116.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $105.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on APPN. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $120.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $91.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.43 and a beta of 1.73. Appian has a 1 year low of $75.45 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.46.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Appian had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $92.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Appian will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $295,392.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 5,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $490,342.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,120 shares of company stock worth $1,173,619 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Appian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

