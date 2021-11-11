AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of APPH traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.93. The stock had a trading volume of 264,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,942. AppHarvest has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $42.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 12.56 and a quick ratio of 12.50.

In related news, Director Ciara Burnham bought 14,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $99,899.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,899. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President David J. Lee bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $99,960.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 1,562,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,152,965.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AppHarvest stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000. 49.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

