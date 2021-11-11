Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.580-$1.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $751.50 million-$758.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $704.86 million.

AMEH stock opened at $97.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 61.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.66. Apollo Medical has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $114.55.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.35. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 18.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apollo Medical will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMEH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other Apollo Medical news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,946,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Apollo Medical stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,510 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.06% of Apollo Medical worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

