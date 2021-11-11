Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 345,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,183 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.35% of Apogee Enterprises worth $14,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APOG. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $27,255,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 3,389.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 266,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,864,000 after acquiring an additional 259,077 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 48.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 786,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,050,000 after acquiring an additional 256,292 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,080,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,755,000 after acquiring an additional 202,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 194,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,935,000 after acquiring an additional 81,934 shares during the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $71,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 3,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $156,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,801 shares of company stock valued at $251,165. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APOG opened at $46.56 on Thursday. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $48.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 423.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 25th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 727.27%.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

