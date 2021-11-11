Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Position Increased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 478,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,191 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $4,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 12.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,365,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,883,000 after acquiring an additional 383,044 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter worth about $257,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 189.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 225,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 147,941 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 37.9% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 53,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 14,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 774.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,539,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,671,000 after buying an additional 1,363,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $8.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.18. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.36%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NLY. TheStreet downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.03.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

