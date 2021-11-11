Angi Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Angi in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.15) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.18). Wedbush also issued estimates for Angi’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Get Angi alerts:

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.16 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ANGI. TheStreet cut Angi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Angi from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Angi from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Angi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

ANGI opened at $10.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.33 and a beta of 1.69. Angi has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.52.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 7,133 shares of Angi stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $102,215.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $131,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,133 shares of company stock worth $349,216 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Angi during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Angi during the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

About Angi

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.