Analyzing SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) & Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD)

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) and Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares SeaSpine and Utah Medical Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaSpine -25.18% -20.88% -16.88% Utah Medical Products 29.22% 13.40% 12.31%

SeaSpine has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Utah Medical Products has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SeaSpine and Utah Medical Products’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaSpine $154.35 million 3.63 -$43.18 million ($1.47) -10.45 Utah Medical Products $42.18 million 9.00 $10.80 million $3.85 27.04

Utah Medical Products has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SeaSpine. SeaSpine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Utah Medical Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.4% of SeaSpine shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.5% of Utah Medical Products shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of SeaSpine shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Utah Medical Products shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SeaSpine and Utah Medical Products, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaSpine 0 0 5 0 3.00 Utah Medical Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

SeaSpine presently has a consensus target price of $39.80, indicating a potential upside of 159.11%. Given SeaSpine’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe SeaSpine is more favorable than Utah Medical Products.

Summary

Utah Medical Products beats SeaSpine on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip. The company was founded on February 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc. engages in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of disposable and reusable medical devices. It focuses on the healthcare of women and babies. Its products are used for blood pressure monitoring and blood collection, electrosurgery, gynecology, neonatal critical care, perinatology, and urology. The company was founded on April 21, 1978 and is headquartered in Midvale, UT.

