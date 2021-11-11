Analyzing CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) and Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF)

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) and Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get CIM Commercial Trust alerts:

65.2% of CIM Commercial Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.4% of CIM Commercial Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CIM Commercial Trust and Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CIM Commercial Trust $77.21 million 2.47 -$15.02 million ($2.08) -3.92 Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CIM Commercial Trust.

Profitability

This table compares CIM Commercial Trust and Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIM Commercial Trust -16.75% -37.41% -1.86% Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CIM Commercial Trust and Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CIM Commercial Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00 Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust 0 2 8 0 2.80

CIM Commercial Trust presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 59.51%. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 39.73%. Given CIM Commercial Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe CIM Commercial Trust is more favorable than Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust.

Summary

CIM Commercial Trust beats Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental. The Hotel segment relates to operations of hotel properties and rental income generated from a garage located directly across the street from one of the hotels. The Lending segment includes income from the yield and other related fee income earned on its loans receivable. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Killam Apartment REIT engages in the ownership, management and development of multi-family residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Apartments, Manufactured Home Communities, and Other. The Apartments segment includes property revenue, property operating expenses and fair value of investment property by region. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns the land and infrastructure supporting each community and leases the lots to the tenants, who own their own homes and pay Killam a monthly rent. The Other segment includes four commercial properties located in Nova Scotia. The company was founded by Philip D. Fraser and Robert G. Richardson on May 26, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for CIM Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIM Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.