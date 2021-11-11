Analyzing Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) and Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) and Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.5% of Arrow Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of Amerant Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Arrow Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of Amerant Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Arrow Financial and Amerant Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrow Financial 34.82% 14.98% 1.34% Amerant Bancorp 18.58% 7.88% 0.82%

Volatility and Risk

Arrow Financial has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amerant Bancorp has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Arrow Financial and Amerant Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrow Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Amerant Bancorp 0 2 5 0 2.71

Amerant Bancorp has a consensus target price of $26.29, indicating a potential downside of 10.07%. Given Amerant Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amerant Bancorp is more favorable than Arrow Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arrow Financial and Amerant Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrow Financial $144.55 million 4.12 $40.83 million $3.25 11.43 Amerant Bancorp $334.02 million 3.28 -$1.72 million $1.45 20.16

Arrow Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amerant Bancorp. Arrow Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amerant Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Arrow Financial beats Amerant Bancorp on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

