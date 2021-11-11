Analysts Set The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) PT at $25.17

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MTW shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Manitowoc from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of MTW stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.13. 2,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,045. The Manitowoc has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $28.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.66 million, a PE ratio of 48.98 and a beta of 2.33.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $404.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Manitowoc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Manitowoc by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 19,975 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in The Manitowoc in the 3rd quarter worth $425,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in The Manitowoc by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Manitowoc by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in The Manitowoc by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

