Analysts Set Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Target Price at $2.76

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BNP Paribas lowered Telefónica Deutschland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday.

OTCMKTS:TELDF remained flat at $$2.81 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.81. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $3.26.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG engages in the telecommunication industry. It provides wireless and wire line telephony, internet services, and access to its infrastructure and service capabilities for its partners in the country. The firm offers mobile and fixed services for private and business customers, as well as digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

