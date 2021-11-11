Analysts Set Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Target Price at $120.67

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.67.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CBOE shares. Argus raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Compass Point raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.02. 32,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Cboe Global Markets has a 1 year low of $84.65 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.59%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

