Analysts Set Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) PT at $51.00

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. MKM Partners upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $64,476.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 28.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,533 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $396,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,793 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 19.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,432,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $197,995,000 after purchasing an additional 558,934 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 89.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,315 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,978,000 after purchasing an additional 335,895 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 209.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,711,000 after purchasing an additional 325,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 239.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 292,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPE opened at $59.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 3.06. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $65.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.80.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.44. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 40.51% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

