Analysts Set Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) Price Target at $24.75

Shares of Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Atotech from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Atotech from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Atotech during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Atotech in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Atotech in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Atotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Atotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATC stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.90. 11,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,012. Atotech has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $26.67. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.17). Atotech had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $383.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Atotech will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atotech Company Profile

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

