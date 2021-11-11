Analysts Issue Forecasts for Vista Outdoor Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Vista Outdoor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $778.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.59 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.82.

VSTO opened at $43.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.89. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $48.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 18.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after buying an additional 28,398 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 14.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 51,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 6.4% in the third quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 36,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 90.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,622,000 after buying an additional 113,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor in the third quarter worth approximately $480,000. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.