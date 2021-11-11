Analysts Issue Forecasts for AAON, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AAON)

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) – DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for AAON in a research note issued on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AAON’s FY2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.15 million. AAON had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

AAON opened at $76.74 on Tuesday. AAON has a 12-month low of $59.22 and a 12-month high of $81.25. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.70 and its 200 day moving average is $66.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in AAON by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in AAON by 3.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in AAON by 6.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in AAON by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its holdings in AAON by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $195,435.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $34,839.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,999 shares of company stock valued at $275,263 over the last 90 days. 21.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. AAON’s payout ratio is currently 28.79%.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

