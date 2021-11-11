Analysts Expect SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $137.83 Million

Analysts expect that SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) will post sales of $137.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SJW Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $139.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $136.65 million. SJW Group posted sales of $135.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full-year sales of $571.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $570.48 million to $573.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $596.84 million, with estimates ranging from $587.00 million to $606.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SJW Group.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). SJW Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $166.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SJW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SJW Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays started coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

SJW stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.73. The company had a trading volume of 87,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,605. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.71. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $73.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in SJW Group in the third quarter worth approximately $396,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 47.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 292,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,324,000 after buying an additional 18,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

