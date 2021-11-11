Analysts Expect Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) to Announce -$0.89 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) to post ($0.89) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rallybio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.71). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rallybio will report full-year earnings of ($5.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.69) to ($3.68). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($5.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.46) to ($2.26). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rallybio.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.31) by $1.51.

RLYB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rallybio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Rallybio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$40.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Rallybio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rallybio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of Rallybio stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,777. Rallybio has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $25.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Rallybio in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,137,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Rallybio in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Rallybio in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

About Rallybio

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

