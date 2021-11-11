Analysts Expect New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for New Relic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). New Relic reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Relic will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.50). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for New Relic.

Get New Relic alerts:

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.21 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 54.44% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share.

NEWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New Relic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.50.

New Relic stock traded down $7.70 on Wednesday, hitting $118.27. 1,773,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,118. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.40 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.05. New Relic has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $127.50.

In related news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $178,471.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,509.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Staples sold 3,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $298,254.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,910.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,963 shares of company stock valued at $7,723,994. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HMI Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in New Relic by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,259,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,220,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $349,641,000 after acquiring an additional 84,485 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,441,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,530,000 after acquiring an additional 16,544 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,327,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,924,000 after acquiring an additional 111,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,184,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,838,000 after acquiring an additional 255,350 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Relic (NEWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.