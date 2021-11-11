Analysts Expect Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) to Announce -$1.06 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) to report ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.28) and the highest is ($0.80). Guardant Health posted earnings of ($0.94) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full-year earnings of ($4.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.40) to ($4.00). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($4.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.05) to ($3.58). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 118.80% and a negative return on equity of 41.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GH shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.55.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $511,113.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 3,333.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 214.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 996.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 74.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 54.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GH stock opened at $103.77 on Monday. Guardant Health has a 52-week low of $96.66 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 19.30 and a current ratio of 19.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.67.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

