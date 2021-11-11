Analysts Anticipate XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.76 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) will announce $2.76 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $989.68 million to $3.32 billion. XPO Logistics reported sales of $4.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full year sales of $12.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.02 billion to $12.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $12.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.29 billion to $13.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.15.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $76.25 on Thursday. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $58.24 and a 12 month high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.11.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in XPO Logistics by 217.8% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

