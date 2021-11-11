Analysts Anticipate Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Will Post Earnings of $8.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) will post earnings of $8.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $6.99 and the highest is $9.24. Group 1 Automotive reported earnings per share of $5.66 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full-year earnings of $33.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.54 to $34.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $31.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.55 to $36.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.09 by $0.53. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

GPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.40.

NYSE GPI traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $203.51. 171,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,130. Group 1 Automotive has a 12 month low of $113.35 and a 12 month high of $206.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 4.44%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPI. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 10,022.4% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,072,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,372 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 93,848.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 456,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,511,000 after acquiring an additional 456,104 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 33,316.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 243,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,831,000 after acquiring an additional 243,210 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 201.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 345,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,466,000 after acquiring an additional 230,535 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $36,361,000. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

