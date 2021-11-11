Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.89.

AMRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:AMRS traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.51. 27,376,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,079,397. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.43. Amyris has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $23.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.16.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.21 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amyris will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amyris news, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 3,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $51,757.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Eduardo Alvarez sold 17,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $261,610.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,630 shares of company stock valued at $692,922 over the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amyris by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,003,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $329,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,636 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amyris by 82.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,376,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827,670 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amyris by 15.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,660,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,289,000 after purchasing an additional 636,216 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Amyris by 27.5% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,364,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,069,000 after purchasing an additional 726,033 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amyris by 51.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,361,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

