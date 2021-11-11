Amundi Takes Position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Amundi acquired a new stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at $341,621,000. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Redfin by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 9,163,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,084,000 after buying an additional 576,272 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in Redfin by 4,020.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 576,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,581,000 after buying an additional 562,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Redfin by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,055,000 after buying an additional 542,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Redfin by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,436,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,808,000 after buying an additional 536,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 6,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $276,594.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,364.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $73,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 303,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,802,011.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,583 shares of company stock worth $3,777,732 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $47.45 on Thursday. Redfin Co. has a one year low of $38.90 and a one year high of $98.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.56 and its 200 day moving average is $55.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.27 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $540.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RDFN. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.23.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

