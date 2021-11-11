Amundi Buys New Holdings in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

Amundi acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in GoHealth by 23.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 46,853 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in GoHealth by 54.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,848,000 after acquiring an additional 215,847 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GoHealth by 42.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 199,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 59,116 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in GoHealth during the second quarter worth approximately $5,079,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in GoHealth by 242.1% during the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 47,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 33,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

Get GoHealth alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays cut shares of GoHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of GoHealth from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GoHealth in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOCO opened at $4.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. GoHealth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $16.37.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.09). GoHealth had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a positive return on equity of 13.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoHealth news, insider Brandon M. Cruz purchased 78,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $365,488.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 135,044 shares in the company, valued at $630,655.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nvx Holdings, Inc. purchased 174,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $818,190.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 277,300 shares of company stock worth $1,296,981 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

GoHealth Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO).

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.