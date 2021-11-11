Amundi Acquires New Shares in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Amundi acquired a new stake in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the 1st quarter valued at $7,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in SMART Global by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SMART Global by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,922,000 after acquiring an additional 25,110 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in SMART Global by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in SMART Global by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter.

Get SMART Global alerts:

In other SMART Global news, Director Ajay Shah sold 20,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $1,107,655.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mukesh Patel sold 59,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $3,114,235.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 167,906 shares of company stock worth $8,667,918. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SGH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.71.

NASDAQ:SGH opened at $57.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.67 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.88 and its 200-day moving average is $48.00. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.96 and a 52-week high of $60.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.63.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $467.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.00 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH).

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.