AMLT Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $14,523.00 (AMLT)

AMLT (CURRENCY:AMLT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 11th. AMLT has a total market cap of $9.74 million and approximately $14,523.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AMLT has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. One AMLT coin can now be purchased for $0.0321 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00053929 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.25 or 0.00226785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011321 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.82 or 0.00092129 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

AMLT Profile

AMLT is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,257,937 coins. AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token . The official website for AMLT is amlt.coinfirm.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMLT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMLT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

