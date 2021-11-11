Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $16.500-$17.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $16.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.80 billion-$26.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.01 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a sell rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $241.81.

Amgen stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $211.56. 2,615,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,596,274. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.60. Amgen has a 52 week low of $200.47 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.50%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amgen stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 940 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

