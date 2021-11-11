Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Position Reduced by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA cut its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 958 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 148.1% in the second quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 37,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,123,000 after buying an additional 22,341 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 9,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Amgen by 4.4% during the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 19,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $639,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $213.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.47 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $120.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Several brokerages have commented on AMGN. Barclays lowered their price target on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.81.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

