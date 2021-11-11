AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AMETEK’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.30. AMETEK reported earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full year earnings of $4.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $4.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share.

AME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.43.

AME stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.40. The company had a trading volume of 980 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,362. The firm has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.32. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $106.96 and a 1-year high of $143.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.05%.

In other news, VP William D. Eginton sold 27,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total transaction of $3,822,259.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $270,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,657 shares of company stock worth $11,808,722 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AME. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,745,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,926 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,549,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,292,000 after purchasing an additional 654,530 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,459,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,808,000 after purchasing an additional 573,990 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,351,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,417,000 after acquiring an additional 486,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 734,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,869,000 after acquiring an additional 468,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

