American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $25 million-$28 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $29 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMSC shares. TheStreet raised shares of American Superconductor from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of AMSC stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.17. 336,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,704. American Superconductor has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The company has a market cap of $458.06 million, a P/E ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.00.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 25.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Superconductor will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 3,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $71,365.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 7,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $137,289.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

