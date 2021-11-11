American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.310-$0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $150 million-$155 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $152.02 million.American Public Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.770-$0.850 EPS.

APEI stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.31. 80,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,692. The company has a market capitalization of $473.15 million, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.51. American Public Education has a fifty-two week low of $23.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.57.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). American Public Education had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 4.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Public Education will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Public Education from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Public Education stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 58.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,021 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.39% of American Public Education worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

