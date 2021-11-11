AmeraMex International (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Shares Down 3.4%

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX)’s share price traded down 3.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 62,790 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 263% from the average session volume of 17,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.51.

AmeraMex International (OTCMKTS:AMMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.30 million during the quarter.

AmeraMex International, Inc engages in selling, leasing, and renting of heavy equipment. It offers products and services to the logistics companies, infrastructure construction, logging companies, military, and forestry conservation organizations. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

