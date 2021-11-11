Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.110-$5.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45 billion-$4.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.89 billion.Amdocs also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.150-$1.210 EPS.

DOX traded up $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $75.24. 567,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,294. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.76. Amdocs has a twelve month low of $61.32 and a twelve month high of $82.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 16.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amdocs will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

