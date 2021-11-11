Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Acquired by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 19.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 105,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,845 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruffer LLP grew its position in Ambev by 13.0% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 110,193,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,501,000 after buying an additional 12,712,753 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 491.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,132,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,975,000 after buying an additional 6,757,068 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 150.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,337,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,694 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 184.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,962,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 4,082,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABEV stock opened at $3.24 on Thursday. Ambev S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average is $3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Ambev had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 19.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABEV. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambev from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambev currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.53.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

